BRG Stroke Program earns re-certification for quick care and procedures preventing death

Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced that it has again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

The certification was awarded for meeting the highest standards for the treatment of stroke patients, including speed of care and innovative procedures that prevent death and minimize brain damage.

STROKE

Number four cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S.

Time is critical when someone is suffering a stroke

Immediate treatment offers the best chance of survival and recovery

"Someone dies of a stroke every four minutes,” said BRG Chief Medical Officer Andy Olinde.

“We are proud to offer high quality care that gives our patients the best opportunity for treatment and recovery.”

Baton Rouge General is the only hospital in Baton Rouge with the primary stroke certification, chest pain center certification and a certified cardiac rehab program.

The hospital underwent a rigorous on-site review to earn the certification in 2016, and recently repeated the process for re-certification.

Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements, including program management, the delivery of clinical care and performance improvement.

For more information, call (225) 819-1161.