St. Elizabeth Physicians announces new specialist at ENT & Allergy Clinic

St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic announced the addition of Andrew Robichaux, MD. He joins a team of otorhinolaryngologists specializing in the diagnostic, medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the ear, nose, throat and sinuses in children and adults.

The St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic diagnoses and treats nasal obstructions, hearing loss, pediatric ENT disorders, parotid and thyroid disease and benign and malignant tumors of the neck.

ST. ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS ENT & ALLERGY CLINICS

1014 W. St. Clare Blvd., Ste 2010

Gonzales, LA

14225 Hwy 73

Prairieville, LA

Both clinic locations offer surgical procedures in the removal of tumors, endoscopic sinus surgery, ear tubes, tonsillectomy and more.

St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic is accepting patients. To make an appointment, call (225) 647-8511.

ANDREW ROBICHAUX, MD

Dr. Robichaux graduated summa cum laude from Louisiana State University and went on to graduate fifth in his class at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine in 2013.

He completed his residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.

Dr. Robichaux is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and the American Medical Association, among other organizations.