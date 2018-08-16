St. Elizabeth Physicians announces new specialist at ENT & Aller - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

St. Elizabeth Physicians announces new specialist at ENT & Allergy Clinic

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: St. Elizabeth Source: St. Elizabeth
GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic announced the addition of Andrew Robichaux, MD. He joins a team of otorhinolaryngologists specializing in the diagnostic, medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the ear, nose, throat and sinuses in children and adults. 

The St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic diagnoses and treats nasal obstructions, hearing loss, pediatric ENT disorders, parotid and thyroid disease and benign and malignant tumors of the neck.

ST. ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS ENT & ALLERGY CLINICS

  • 1014 W. St. Clare Blvd., Ste 2010
  • Gonzales, LA
  • 14225 Hwy 73
  • Prairieville, LA

Both clinic locations offer surgical procedures in the removal of tumors, endoscopic sinus surgery, ear tubes, tonsillectomy and more.

St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic is accepting patients. To make an appointment, call (225) 647-8511.

ANDREW ROBICHAUX, MD

  • Dr. Robichaux graduated summa cum laude from Louisiana State University and went on to graduate fifth in his class at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine in 2013. 
  • He completed his residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. 
  • Dr. Robichaux is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and the American Medical Association, among other organizations. 
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly