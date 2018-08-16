St. Elizabeth Physicians announces new specialist at ENT & Allergy Clinic

St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic announced the addition of Andrew Robichaux, MD. He joins a team of otorhinolaryngologists specializing in the diagnostic, medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the ear, nose, throat and sinuses in children and adults.
The St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic diagnoses and treats nasal obstructions, hearing loss, pediatric ENT disorders, parotid and thyroid disease and benign and malignant tumors of the neck.
ST. ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS ENT & ALLERGY CLINICS
Both clinic locations offer surgical procedures in the removal of tumors, endoscopic sinus surgery, ear tubes, tonsillectomy and more.
St. Elizabeth Physicians ENT & Allergy Clinic is accepting patients. To make an appointment, call (225) 647-8511.
ANDREW ROBICHAUX, MD
