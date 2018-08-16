Former LSU cheerleader and coach to receive first of its kind stem cell treatment

A Louisiana based organization is calling for the resignation of East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member, Connie Bernard, following the surfacing of a video in which Bernard can be seen engaging in an argument and physical dispute at a neighbor's residence. Bernard was issued a summons by deputies after causing a disturbance at a neighbor's home where she was captured on video grabbing a young man by the neck and screaming profane language. RELATED: http://www.wa...More >>
Several groups advocating for the interests of educators and "Together Baton Rouge" gathered outside of a School Board meeting Thursday to publicly request a meeting with the CEO of ExxonMobil, hopeful they'd be able to persuade him to withdraw a request that would exempt Exxon from paying school property taxes on more than 150 million dollars of the company's property.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says there is no measles outbreak in the United States, nor in Louisiana. This week it was reported that 2018 is on pace to be the worst year for measles since 2014 when there were 667 reported cases. According to the latest report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 107 people from 21 states diagnosed with measles from January 1 to July 14, 2018. Louisiana is among those states where at least one case ha...More >>
Officials are seeking any information on a theft that happened in the Perkins Road area on Thursday.More >>
Ochsner pediatrician Myriam Ortiz De Jesus, M.D., recently reviewed a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and says some of the information might be upsetting to parents. RELATED: Learn more about Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge The AAP policy statement calls for stronger federal food safety requirements and outlines ways families can limit exposure. The full announcement can be found on AAP’s website. The statement says that some current...More >>
Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.More >>
Jessie is a macaw parrot who lives on Cuckoo Hall Lane in northern London. She escaped her owner’s home and spent three days on a neighbor’s roof.More >>
