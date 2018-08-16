Former LSU cheerleader and coach to receive first of its kind st - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former LSU cheerleader and coach to receive first of its kind stem cell treatment

For years, Chico Garcia was an LSU cheerleader and then turned into their cheerleading coach. 

But everything changed in August 2011. The boat Garcia was in crashed into a pier. 

He was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake and deemed a quadriplegic for having damaged his neck and spine. 

"To not do something you used to be able to do and didn't even give it a thought, you just flipped or tossed on your own...I mean it was just second nature, something that you enjoyed and to not be able to do anything close to it, it's just heartbreaking," said Garcia. 

After the wreck, Garcia continued coaching LSU cheerleaders for three years and working for Apple from a wheelchair. In total, Garcia would work 60 hours a week. 

"I told him you got wheels. I don't. Can we slow down sometimes," said Garcia's mother Syrjala Garcia. 

"I'm Chico's caregiver 24/7," said his mother. "I'm the cook, the Uber, the concierge, the nursemaid. You name it, I do it."

It's been seven years since that wreck. Now, Garcia said he's mentally accepted his new lifestyle. 

"It wasn't just, 'Oh you want to go, pick up and go.' I can't do that anymore. I have to have someone drive me. I have to have someone feed me, fix my clothes, scratch my nose, fix my hair," said Garcia. 

That someone is his mother. She said every morning, they spend about an hour and half going through the motions of showering, getting dressed, medicine and fixing his hair. 

"I'm amazed at his strength of going through it. I think if I was in that chair, I couldn't mentally handle it," said Syrjala Garcia.

Garcia does have a little more help than just his mother. His six-yr-old dog Tabasco is always at his side. 

"If I'm in my bedroom and something is wrong, she'll go get my mom if something's wrong or I'm screaming. If I'm outside, she'll push the back door open for us to come inside, and she protects me away from all the birds and squirrels," said Garcia. 

If you would be willing to help Garcia, you can donate to his Gofundme at https://www.gofundme.com/cheering-for-chico.

Her favorite spot to sit is right behind his wheelchair. But Garcia got Tabasco after his wreck, meaning he's never been able to play with her outside of her jumping on him. 

"I just hope I can pet my dog," said Garcia. 

"He's hoping that will happen. Garcia has been approved for a first of its kind treatment that probably no one from Baton Rouge has ever received. 

"I'm going to New Jersey to get a type of stem cell called Exomes," said Garcia. 

"It's a glimmer of hope like OMG! Maybe, just maybe," said Syrjala Garcia.

The treatment comes in the form of a shot injected right in Garcia's spinal cord.

Dr. Douglas Spiel at the center said the way it works is they take very small products from young stem cells. Think of them as individual protein factories. They go to dormant cells in the body and inject the protein. The goal is for the proteins to help repair tissues in parts of the body that are not responding. 

All Garcia wants is some type of movement. 

"It's like a Christmas present you wish you could get," said Garcia. "It would mean the world to me. I can't really put that into words because people will never really understand unless if you've been in this spot."

But each shot costs $11,000 and afterwards, he will fly to Orlando for intense physical therapy, which is another $4,500 a month. Add to that the cost of travel, hotel stays, renting a handicap-accessible van and it adds up quickly. 

The people of Baton Rouge have already stepped up and donated $22,000 for Chico's future.  

"I'm forever thankful that people donate money," said Garcia. 

As he holds out hope for a brighter future, don't think he's not connected to the outside world. 

He's active on Facebook, checks his Gofundme and even controls his home's lights, ac and fans from his Ipad with a mouthpiece, thanks to his mother. 

"From a mother's perspective, you just want to take it away. You just want to fix it. Well, why not me instead," said Syrjala Garcia. 

To sum up what his mother means to him, "Can't, there's nothing to say. There's not one word that I could tell her," said Garcia. 

The only thing to say is that she's a mother simply doing what a mother does best, of course with Tabasco's help. 

