US bishops will ask Vatican to investigate McCarrick scandal

By DAVID CRARY
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is inviting the Vatican to play a key role investigating the scandal involving former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with minors and adult seminarians.

The conference president, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, said a full investigation is necessary "to prevent a recurrence, and so help to protect minors, seminarians, and others who are vulnerable in the future."

DiNardo said he would travel to Rome and ask the Vatican to conduct an "apostolic visitation" to address the McCarrick case, working in concert with a group of predominantly lay experts.

DiNardo also deplored the findings of a grand jury report released in Pennsylvania which detailed the abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests is six dioceses over 70 years.

