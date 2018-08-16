In US dispute, a few Turks destroy iPhones in online posts - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

In US dispute, a few Turks destroy iPhones in online posts

(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis). People walk past an advertising billboard at an upscale neighbourhood in Istanbul, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had said that his country will boycott U.S.-made electronic goods ami... (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis). People walk past an advertising billboard at an upscale neighbourhood in Istanbul, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had said that his country will boycott U.S.-made electronic goods ami...

ISTANBUL (AP) - A small number of Turks are responding to their president's call to boycott American electronic goods by posting videos in which they smash iPhones with bats, hammers and other blunt instruments.

In one video , a man collects iPhones from several youths squatting in front of a Turkish flag, lays the devices on the ground and pounds them with a sledgehammer. "For the motherland!" he says at one point.

In another video, a boy pours a plastic bottle of Coca Cola into a toilet in a show of repugnance for U.S. goods.

American products remain widely used in Turkey, which is locked in a dispute with Washington over an American pastor being tried in a Turkish court and other issues. The two countries have also imposed tariffs on each other's goods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Republicans blast Pearl Jam poster of burning White House

    Republicans blast Pearl Jam poster of burning White House

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-08-15 16:51:31 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-08-16 16:41:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y.
    Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.More >>
    Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Feds to review Ohio State response to claims of abuse by doc

    Feds to review Ohio State response to claims of abuse by doc

    Thursday, August 16 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-08-16 14:28:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-08-16 16:40:57 GMT
    Federal officials will investigate Ohio State University's response to allegations against a team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other male students in the 1980s and 1990s.More >>
    Federal officials will investigate Ohio State University's response to allegations against a team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other male students in the 1980s and 1990s.More >>

  • Nevada Democrats hope Latinos can propel them to victory

    Nevada Democrats hope Latinos can propel them to victory

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-08-16 06:18:18 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-08-16 16:37:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Maria Nieto, right, and Alma Romo, second from left, register people to vote in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping ...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Maria Nieto, right, and Alma Romo, second from left, register people to vote in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping ...
    Nevada Democrats are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping to re-create the big wins the state's Hispanic and immigrant community helped deliver in 2016.More >>
    Nevada Democrats are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping to re-create the big wins the state's Hispanic and immigrant community helped deliver in 2016.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly