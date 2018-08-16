Kudlow: China is sending team to Washington to talk trade

By
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top White House economic adviser confirms that China will send a trade envoy to Washington this month for talks to defuse an escalating dispute that threatens global economic growth.
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters at the White House that the U.S. delegation will be led by David Malpass, U.S. Treasury under secretary for international affairs. Earlier, the China said it would send a team led by a deputy commerce minister.
This meeting would be the first between senior U.S. and Chinese officials since June 3 talks in Beijing ended with no settlement. The United States has already imposed taxes on $34 billion in Chinese goods and is readying tariffs on $216 billion more. China has retaliated.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
