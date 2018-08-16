Germany's Bayer says it can start integrating Monsanto

BERLIN (AP) - German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG says it can now start integrating U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. after completing the required sale of some of its crop science business.
Bayer became Monsanto's sole owner in June but had to hold off on integrating Monsanto while it completed divestments demanded by regulators. Its acquisition of Monsanto cost some $63 billion including debt.
Bayer said in a statement Thursday that, now that it is no longer required to keep the businesses separate, it has gained the ability to "become actively involved in defense efforts" in legal disputes including those involving Monsanto's popular Roundup weed-killer.
Last week, a jury in San Francisco awarded $289 million in damages to a dying man who claims Roundup gave him cancer.
