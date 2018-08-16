Penney posts bigger-than-expected loss, cuts outlook - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Penney posts bigger-than-expected loss, cuts outlook

PLANO, Texas (AP) - J.C. Penney reported a bigger-than-expected loss in its fiscal second quarter as a key sales metric fell well short of Wall Street's view. The department store operator also cut its full-year forecast again, and its shares plunged more than 22 percent before the market open on Thursday.

The report comes three months after the struggling department store chain saw its CEO Marvin Ellison depart for the top job at Lowe's after less than four years on the job.

Ellison had tried to refocus J.C. Penney on home appliances and beauty, following a shift by consumers away from spending a lot of money on clothing. He did make some inroads, but the turnaround was far from complete on his departure. And with consumer spending on the rise and other retailers like Walmart doing well, Penney has failed to enjoy the benefit.

Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis said in a statement that the chain was dealing with some excess inventory, and had to mark down products and take other actions to try to move items.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, edged up 0.3 percent. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a 1 percent increase.

The company, like many department stores, is trying to cut costs and make the chain better able to reach shoppers jumping back and forth between online and the stores. Department stores, which are heavily dependent on clothing sales, are seeing more competition there as Amazon.com expands further into fashion and off-price chains like T.J. Maxx add more stores.

For the three months that ended Aug. 4, J.C. Penney Co. lost $101 million, or 32 cents per share. A year ago the Plano, Texas-based company lost $48 million, or 15 cents per share. Stripping out an impairment charge and other items, the loss was 38 cents per share. That's much larger than the loss of 8 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Total revenue declined to $2.83 billion from $3.07 billion, mostly hurt by store closings. Analysts surveyed by Zacks were calling for $2.89 billion in revenue.

Looking ahead, J.C. Penney now anticipates a loss of 80 cents to $1 per share for fiscal 2018. Its prior outlook was for a loss of 7 cents per share to earnings of 13 cents per share. Before that, it had predicted a potential profit range of 5 cents to 25 cents per share. Analysts were looking for earnings of 4 cents per share, according to FactSet.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada Democrats hope Latinos can propel them to victory

    Nevada Democrats hope Latinos can propel them to victory

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-08-16 06:18:18 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-08-16 13:23:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Maria Nieto, right, and Alma Romo, second from left, register people to vote in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping ...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Maria Nieto, right, and Alma Romo, second from left, register people to vote in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping ...
    Nevada Democrats are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping to re-create the big wins the state's Hispanic and immigrant community helped deliver in 2016.More >>
    Nevada Democrats are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping to re-create the big wins the state's Hispanic and immigrant community helped deliver in 2016.More >>

  • Pawlenty loss shows Minnesota GOP's reluctance to coronate

    Pawlenty loss shows Minnesota GOP's reluctance to coronate

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-08-15 05:56:09 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-08-16 13:23:15 GMT
    (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP). Tim Pawlenty stands with his wife, Mary, background left, and running mate Michelle Fischbach as he concedes his run for governor at his election night gathering at Granite City Food and Brewery, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 201...(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP). Tim Pawlenty stands with his wife, Mary, background left, and running mate Michelle Fischbach as he concedes his run for governor at his election night gathering at Granite City Food and Brewery, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 201...
    Minnesota voters have rejected Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty's quest to win back his old job, effectively ending the one-time presidential candidate's political career.More >>
    Minnesota voters have rejected Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty's quest to win back his old job, effectively ending the one-time presidential candidate's political career.More >>

  • Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-08-15 22:08:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-08-16 13:21:19 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other...More >>
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly