Colorado man arrested after pregnant wife, 2 children vanish

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a Colorado man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his pregnant wife and their two young children.
Police in the town of Frederick said Chris Watts was taken into custody Wednesday. His 34-year-old wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were reported missing Monday.
The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family's safe return.
Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann or her daughters.
Police say they plan to release more information at a morning news conference.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Singer Aretha Franklin, the iconic "Queen of Soul" who voiced classics such as "Respect," "Think" and "Chain of Fools," has died at 76.More >>
Singer Aretha Franklin, the iconic "Queen of Soul" who voiced classics such as "Respect," "Think" and "Chain of Fools," has died at 76.More >>
President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA Director John BrennanMore >>
President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA Director John BrennanMore >>
As students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School begin their first school year since a gunman opened fire on campus, they're returning to beefed up security including 18 safety monitors, new classroom locks and upgraded video surveillanceMore >>
As students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School begin their first school year since a gunman opened fire on campus, they're returning to beefed up security including 18 safety monitors, new classroom locks and upgraded video surveillanceMore >>
A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children - and possibly many more - since the 1940sMore >>
A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children - and possibly many more - since the 1940sMore >>
Prosecutors are presenting their closing argument in the financial fraud trial of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul ManafortMore >>
Prosecutors are presenting their closing argument in the financial fraud trial of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul ManafortMore >>
'Blue wave' to be tested in Midwestern primaries across Wisconsin and MinnesotaMore >>
'Blue wave' to be tested in Midwestern primaries across Wisconsin and MinnesotaMore >>
President Trump unloads on 'that dog' Omarosa, but White House insists he's no racistMore >>
President Trump unloads on 'that dog' Omarosa, but White House insists he's no racistMore >>
The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might takeMore >>
The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might takeMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senatorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senatorMore >>
Two Minnesota deputies helped a group of women stranded on a large, inflatable rainbow unicornMore >>
Two Minnesota deputies helped a group of women stranded on a large, inflatable rainbow unicornMore >>