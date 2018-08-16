Colorado man arrested after pregnant wife, 2 children vanish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Colorado man arrested after pregnant wife, 2 children vanish

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a Colorado man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his pregnant wife and their two young children.

Police in the town of Frederick said Chris Watts was taken into custody Wednesday. His 34-year-old wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were reported missing Monday.

The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family's safe return.

Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann or her daughters.

Police say they plan to release more information at a morning news conference.

