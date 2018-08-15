China sending trade envoy to Washington for talks

BEIJING (AP) - China is sending a trade envoy to Washington in a renewed effort to end a worsening tariff dispute that has raised worries it will chill global economic growth.
The delegation led by a deputy commerce minister will visit in late August to discuss "issues of mutual concern," the Commerce Ministry announced Thursday. It gave no details of a possible agenda.
The two governments are poised to impose a new round of tariff hikes on $16 billion of each other's goods next week in their worsening conflict over Beijing's technology policy.
The Commerce Ministry said Beijing "reiterates its opposition to unilateralism and trade protectionism and does not accept any unilateral trade restrictions."
This month's meeting would be the first between senior U.S. and Chinese officials since June 3 talks in Beijing between Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Vice Premier Liu He ended with no settlement.
Following that, Washington imposed its first round of 25 tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6 in response to complains Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. China responded with similar penalties on American imports.
The Trump administration is due to impose similar increases on an additional $16 billion of Chinese imports on Tuesday. China's government has issued a list of American goods for retaliation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
