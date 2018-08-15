FDA recalls thyroid medications

The FDA expanded its recall by four companies on Thursday while Asian countries have issued recalls targeting a newly identified supplier.

Recall of valsartan, common blood pressure drug, spreads with new tainted supplier identified

(RNN) – Westminster Pharmaceuticals is recalling two thyroid medications.

Their active ingredients weren’t sourced to proper Food and Drug Administration standards.

“To date, Westminster Pharmaceuticals has not received any reports of adverse events related to this product,” an FDA statement said.

The voluntary recall includes lots of Levothyroxine and Liothyronine in 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg tablets. All of them come in 100-count bottles.

Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Levothyroxine and Liothyronine (Thyroid Tablets, USP) Due to Risk of Adulteration https://t.co/YiIpUDbakf — U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) August 10, 2018

“Because these products may be used in the treatment of serious medical conditions, patients taking the recalled medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product,” the FDA said.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call Westminster’s Regulatory Affairs department by phone at 888-354-9939.

