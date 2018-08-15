Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in shark attack on Cape Cod - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in shark attack on Cape Cod

TRURO, Mass. (AP) - A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human at the popular summer tourist destination since 2012.

The victim was a 61-year-old man, who suffered puncture wounds to his torso and legs, said Gary Sharpless, assistant harbormaster in Truro. The attack happened around 4 p.m. at Long Nook Beach in Truro, on the Atlantic Ocean side of the peninsula, he told The Associated Press.

The man was taken by a medical flight to a hospital for treatment. Truro fire chief Timothy Collins said the victim was "conscious and talking."

"We're hoping for the best," he told the Cape Cod Times.

Truro police described the shark attack as unconfirmed and did not release the victim's name or hometown. But Truro's website said the beach was closed until further notice, and workers put up signs that read, "Danger, No Swimming."

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer, including several involving great whites, the species immortalized in the "Jaws" movies. There was no confirmation that Wednesday's attack involved a great white shark.

The newspaper said witnesses noticed the man swimming far off the beach.

The area is a feeding ground for seals, which draw sharks. Witnesses said at least 10 seals were seen in the area before the attack.

An organization that studies sharks, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said shark encounters in which people are injured are as "terrifying as they are rare."

"While we still don't know all of the details of this particular bite, sharks are not known to target people specifically and when they do bite people it's usually a case of mistaken identity," the group said in a statement. "Sharks 'test the waters' with their teeth, much like we use our hands. It's how they determine if what they encounter is prey or something to avoid."

Truro was the site of the last shark attack on Cape Cod, in July 2012, when a Colorado man on Ballston Beach suffered a bite that required 47 stitches.

Massachusetts' last shark attack fatality was in 1936.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Colorado baker: No cake for gender transition celebration

    Colorado baker: No cake for gender transition celebration

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-08-15 19:10:13 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-08-16 00:43:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 4, 2018 file photo, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop after a U.S. Supreme Court issued a limited ruling in his favor after he refused to make a wedding cake for ...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 4, 2018 file photo, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop after a U.S. Supreme Court issued a limited ruling in his favor after he refused to make a wedding cake for ...
    The Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and won a limited ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court is suing the state over another discrimination allegation.More >>
    The Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and won a limited ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court is suing the state over another discrimination allegation.More >>

  • Bishops accused of brushing off sexual abuse complaints

    Bishops accused of brushing off sexual abuse complaints

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-08-16 00:43:20 GMT
    Top church officials have mostly been protected and many, including some named in the report, have been promoted, the grand jury said, concluding that "it is too early to close the book on the Catholic Church sex scandal." (Source: KDKA/CNN)Top church officials have mostly been protected and many, including some named in the report, have been promoted, the grand jury said, concluding that "it is too early to close the book on the Catholic Church sex scandal." (Source: KDKA/CNN)

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

  • After firefighting rips up the land, crews move in to fix it

    After firefighting rips up the land, crews move in to fix it

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-15 15:57:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-08-16 00:43:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 photo, Jack Hattendorf steers a road grader to repair a dirt path near Lakeport, Calif. Even as flames continue chewing through forestland nearby, Hattendorf and others are working to repair ...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 photo, Jack Hattendorf steers a road grader to repair a dirt path near Lakeport, Calif. Even as flames continue chewing through forestland nearby, Hattendorf and others are working to repair ...
    Firefighters are battling the largest wildfire on record in California, while foresters and other experts are working to repair the damage.More >>
    Firefighters are battling the largest wildfire on record in California, while foresters and other experts are working to repair the damage.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly