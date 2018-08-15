Gubernatorial candidate challenges mayor with chicken outfit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gubernatorial candidate challenges mayor with chicken outfit

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate has brought a campaign volunteer in a chicken suit to challenge a rival to debate.

Republican Patricia Morgan visited Cranston City Hall on Wednesday to personally challenge Mayor Allan Fung to a series of primary debates. She did not go alone. Morgan took "Al the Debate Chicken", who was a volunteer dressed in a chicken suit.

Morgan has repeatedly faulted Fung for his refusal to participate in the typical pre-primary debates that take place for gubernatorial campaigns.

A spokesman for Fung's campaign says the candidate has agreed to debate on Woonsocket-based WNRI radio's "The John DePetro Show" on Aug. 31. He did not address the appearance of the chicken at the mayor's office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

