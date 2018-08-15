Mother of missing baby charged after remains found near home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have charged the mother of a missing baby with multiple felonies after the remains of a child were found near her home.

Schenectady police say Heaven Puleski has been under investigation since family members reported her 4-month-old child Rayen Puleski hadn't been seen since July. Puleski has been charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse after talking to detectives Tuesday.

She had pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is in county jail on $20,000 bail. A message left with her attorney has not been returned.

On Monday, Schenectady police had said more tests are needed to determine whether the remains behind the 38-year-old woman's apartment are those of her baby.

Local police, state investigators and FBI agents are investigating.

