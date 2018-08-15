Report done on boy's near-hanging, but not released

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - Almost a year after an 8-year-old biracial boy was nearly hanged, the New Hampshire attorney general's office says a legal dispute is preventing it from releasing a report on its investigation.
Allegations have surfaced that several teenagers taunted the boy in Claremont with racial slurs on Aug. 28 and then pushed him off a picnic table with a rope around his neck. The boy's grandmother had said his injuries were treated at a hospital.
The attorney general's office says Wednesday that once its investigation was complete, it sought a court order to release the report, "due to confidentiality constraints and the ages of the children involved."
The office says the report hasn't been released because litigation over whether it may be released "is ongoing." It didn't provide further details.
