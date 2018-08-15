Report done on boy's near-hanging, but not released - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Report done on boy's near-hanging, but not released

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - Almost a year after an 8-year-old biracial boy was nearly hanged, the New Hampshire attorney general's office says a legal dispute is preventing it from releasing a report on its investigation.

Allegations have surfaced that several teenagers taunted the boy in Claremont with racial slurs on Aug. 28 and then pushed him off a picnic table with a rope around his neck. The boy's grandmother had said his injuries were treated at a hospital.

The attorney general's office says Wednesday that once its investigation was complete, it sought a court order to release the report, "due to confidentiality constraints and the ages of the children involved."

The office says the report hasn't been released because litigation over whether it may be released "is ongoing." It didn't provide further details.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • After firefighting rips up the land, crews move in to fix it

    After firefighting rips up the land, crews move in to fix it

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-15 15:57:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-08-15 21:35:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 photo, Jack Hattendorf steers a road grader to repair a dirt path near Lakeport, Calif. Even as flames continue chewing through forestland nearby, Hattendorf and others are working to repair ...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 photo, Jack Hattendorf steers a road grader to repair a dirt path near Lakeport, Calif. Even as flames continue chewing through forestland nearby, Hattendorf and others are working to repair ...
    Firefighters are battling the largest wildfire on record in California, while foresters and other experts are working to repair the damage.More >>
    Firefighters are battling the largest wildfire on record in California, while foresters and other experts are working to repair the damage.More >>

  • Experts: Hail damage is worse, but climate role uncertain

    Experts: Hail damage is worse, but climate role uncertain

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-08-15 00:51:28 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-08-15 21:35:22 GMT
    Climate and weather scientists say hailstorms already inflict billions of dollars in damage, and the cost will rise as the growing population builds more homes, offices and factories. (Source: Pixabay, File)Climate and weather scientists say hailstorms already inflict billions of dollars in damage, and the cost will rise as the growing population builds more homes, offices and factories. (Source: Pixabay, File)

    Climate and weather scientists say hailstorms already inflict billions of dollars in damage, and the cost will rise as the growing population builds more homes, offices and factories.

    More >>

    Climate and weather scientists say hailstorms already inflict billions of dollars in damage, and the cost will rise as the growing population builds more homes, offices and factories.

    More >>

  • Not just land heat waves: Oceans are in hot water, too

    Not just land heat waves: Oceans are in hot water, too

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-08-15 17:12:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-08-15 21:35:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, a Guadalupe fur seal, foreground, passes by as SeaWorld animal rescue team member Heather Ruce feeds a California sea lion at a rescue facility in San Diego, with rescue crews s...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, a Guadalupe fur seal, foreground, passes by as SeaWorld animal rescue team member Heather Ruce feeds a California sea lion at a rescue facility in San Diego, with rescue crews s...
    Even the oceans are breaking temperature records in this summer of heat waves.More >>
    Even the oceans are breaking temperature records in this summer of heat waves.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly