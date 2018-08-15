US sanctions shipping firms over North Korea trade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US sanctions shipping firms over North Korea trade

By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration imposed sanctions Wednesday on three foreign companies it says are helping North Korea with illicit shipments of goods to fund its nuclear program.

The Treasury Department said it was taking action against the companies, which are based in China, Russia and Singapore, as well as the head of the Russian firm. The move blocks any assets that they may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bars Americans from doing business with them.

It comes as the U.S. continues to press for full compliance with international sanctions against North Korea while it continues talks with the North on ending its nuclear program.

"Treasury will continue to implement existing sanctions on North Korea, and will take action to block and designate companies, ports and vessels that facilitate illicit shipments and provide revenue streams to the DPRK," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. "Consequences for violating these sanctions will remain in place until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."

Those targeted on Wednesday are the China-based Dalian Sun Moon Star International Logistics Trading Co. and its Singapore-based affiliate, SINSMS Ltd., along with Russia's Profinet Ltd. and its director general. They are accused of helping North Korea evade international sanctions by re-routing exports and imports through Chinese and Russian ports.

Treasury said the Chinese company and its Singaporean affiliate had used false shipping documents to export alcohol and tobacco products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.

It said the Russian firm and its director, Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov, provided port services at least six times to North Korean-flagged vessels engaged in sanctions busting oil shipments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Little-known official ends ex-Gov. Pawlenty's comeback bid

    Little-known official ends ex-Gov. Pawlenty's comeback bid

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-08-15 05:56:09 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-08-15 17:05:23 GMT
    (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP). Tim Pawlenty stands with his wife, Mary, background left, and running mate Michelle Fischbach as he concedes his run for governor at his election night gathering at Granite City Food and Brewery, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 201...(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP). Tim Pawlenty stands with his wife, Mary, background left, and running mate Michelle Fischbach as he concedes his run for governor at his election night gathering at Granite City Food and Brewery, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 201...
    Minnesota voters have rejected Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty's quest to win back his old job, effectively ending the one-time presidential candidate's political career.More >>
    Minnesota voters have rejected Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty's quest to win back his old job, effectively ending the one-time presidential candidate's political career.More >>

  • Survivor of newly found WWII shipwreck: 'So many' to rescue

    Survivor of newly found WWII shipwreck: 'So many' to rescue

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-15 16:34:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-08-15 17:01:51 GMT
    Scientists say they have discovered part of a ship that was blown off a U.S. Navy destroyer during World War II in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
    Scientists say they have discovered part of a ship that was blown off a U.S. Navy destroyer during World War II in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>

  • Oral sex, rape: Report says church brushed off complaints

    Oral sex, rape: Report says church brushed off complaints

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-08-15 17:00:46 GMT
    Top church officials have mostly been protected and many, including some named in the report, have been promoted, the grand jury said, concluding that "it is too early to close the book on the Catholic Church sex scandal." (Source: KDKA/CNN)Top church officials have mostly been protected and many, including some named in the report, have been promoted, the grand jury said, concluding that "it is too early to close the book on the Catholic Church sex scandal." (Source: KDKA/CNN)

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly