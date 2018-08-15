Here's what predicts a woman's odds of living till 90

Women whose mothers lived a long and healthy life have a good chance of doing the same, a new study suggests.More >>
Women whose mothers lived a long and healthy life have a good chance of doing the same, a new study suggests.More >>
A new type of genetic analysis could identify millions of Americans at high risk for five serious and common diseases, researchers report.More >>
A new type of genetic analysis could identify millions of Americans at high risk for five serious and common diseases, researchers report.More >>
A low-dose three-in-one combination pill controls blood pressure more effectively than the regular medications people take, according to data from a new clinical trial.More >>
A low-dose three-in-one combination pill controls blood pressure more effectively than the regular medications people take, according to data from a new clinical trial.More >>
Many kids struggle with math -- and for a number of reasons.More >>
Many kids struggle with math -- and for a number of reasons.More >>
Eating a wide variety of foods might not be good for you after all, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).More >>
Eating a wide variety of foods might not be good for you after all, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.