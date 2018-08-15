US industrial production edged up 0.1 percent in July - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US industrial production edged up 0.1 percent in July

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). In this July 25, 2018, photo a truck driver chains down a roll of steel to his flatbed at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant in Ghent, Ky. The rolls, weighing as much as 20 tons, are transported one at a time. On Wednesday, Au... (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). In this July 25, 2018, photo a truck driver chains down a roll of steel to his flatbed at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant in Ghent, Ky. The rolls, weighing as much as 20 tons, are transported one at a time. On Wednesday, Au...

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. industrial production rose modestly last month, held down by drops in mining and utilities.

The Federal Reserve says industrial production - which includes output at factories, mines and utilities - increased 0.1 percent in July after climbing 1 percent in June. Factory production rose 0.3 percent, led by expanded output by automakers. But production slid 0.3 percent at mines and 0.5 percent at utilities.

The July reading for industrial production fell short of economists' expectations. But it is still up 4.2 percent from a year earlier. Despite the drop last month, mining has surged 12.9 percent since July 2017.

American industry has looked relatively healthy despite trade conflicts with China, Europe and Canada, and a rising dollar that makes U.S. products more expensive abroad. Helped by tax cuts, the U.S. economy grew at a 4.1 percent pace from April through June, fastest since 2014. Employers are hiring, and unemployment is 3.9 percent, close to a 50-year low.

But manufacturers are coping with labor shortages and supply disruptions connected to the ongoing trade disputes. Among other things, U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum are raising costs for many manufacturers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

    Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-08-15 13:49:22 GMT
    The "real number" of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward, the grand jury said. (Source: Raycom Media)The "real number" of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward, the grand jury said. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

  • ICE takes into custody defendant in New Mexico compound case

    ICE takes into custody defendant in New Mexico compound case

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-08-15 13:49:09 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

  • Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war

    Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 06:20:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-08-15 13:48:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this Monday Aug. 13, 2018, photo, Daniel Crowley, a 96-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps veteran from World War II who was held by Japan as a prisoner of war in the Philippines and Japan, speaks during an interview in Honolulu. ...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this Monday Aug. 13, 2018, photo, Daniel Crowley, a 96-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps veteran from World War II who was held by Japan as a prisoner of war in the Philippines and Japan, speaks during an interview in Honolulu. ...
    A 96-year-old former U.S. Army veteran who was held prisoner by Japan during World War II will help dedicate a memorial stone to other prisoners of war at a national cemetery in Honolulu.More >>
    A 96-year-old former U.S. Army veteran who was held prisoner by Japan during World War II will help dedicate a memorial stone to other prisoners of war at a national cemetery in Honolulu.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly