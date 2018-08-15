CDC monitors measles outbreak in La., 20 other states

The Centers for Disease Control is monitoring a measles outbreak that impacted 21 states, including Louisiana.

Health officials say some 107 people have contracted the highly contagious virus since January.

It causes fever, dry coughs, sore throats, and a skin rash.

Louisiana does require children enrolled in public schools to be vaccinated against the disease.

However, the shot isn't 100 percent effective.

If you think your child has the measles, keep them home from school and contact your doctor immediately.

