Turkey increases tariffs on some US imports, escalating feud - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Turkey increases tariffs on some US imports, escalating feud

(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis). People line up at a currency exchange shop in Istanbul, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.The Turkish lira has nosedived in value in the past week over concerns about Erdogan's economic policies and after the United States slapped s... (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis). People line up at a currency exchange shop in Istanbul, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.The Turkish lira has nosedived in value in the past week over concerns about Erdogan's economic policies and after the United States slapped s...

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey announced Wednesday it is increasing tariffs on imports of certain U.S. products, escalating a feud with the United States that has helped trigger a currency crisis.

In a decision announced in the Official Gazette, Ankara said it was imposing extra tariffs on imports of products including rice, vehicles, alcohol, coal and cosmetics.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter that the tariffs on certain products were increased "within the framework of the principle of reciprocity in retaliation for the conscious economic attacks by the United States."

The Turkish lira has dropped to record lows in recent weeks, having fallen some 42 percent so far this year. The currency has now stabilized at around 6.50 lira against the dollar.

Investors are worried not only about Turkey's souring relations with the U.S., a longtime NATO ally, but also Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and the country's high debt accumulated in foreign currencies.

Turkey has accused the United States of waging an "economic war" as part of a plot to harm the country.

Washington has imposed financial sanctions on two Turkish ministers and doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, as U.S. President Donald Trump tries to secure the release Andrew Brunson, an American pastor being tried in Turkey on espionage and terrorism-related charges.

The decision to impose new tariffs came a day after Erdogan said Turkey would boycott U.S. electronic goods, singling out iPhones. He suggested Turks would buy local or Korean phones instead, although it was unclear how he intended to enforce the boycott.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

    The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

    Monday, August 13 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-08-13 21:38:08 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:46 AM EDT2018-08-15 05:46:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...
    Prosecutors say children who were found at a ramshackle New Mexico compound were trained to use firearms and learned other tactical techniques as they prepared to get rid of teachers, law enforcement and other...More >>
    Prosecutors say children who were found at a ramshackle New Mexico compound were trained to use firearms and learned other tactical techniques as they prepared to get rid of teachers, law enforcement and other institutions that were considered corrupt.More >>

  • Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-08-15 03:39:19 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-08-15 05:44:02 GMT
    (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>

  • New Mexico bail reforms shaped ruling in compound case

    New Mexico bail reforms shaped ruling in compound case

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-08-15 05:34:16 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly