Cellphone use puts pedestrians off-balance

Researchers have found that having friends who gain weight -- especially friends of the same gender -- raises your chance of becoming overweight by more than 50 percent. That's far more than if your spouse gains weight.More >>
Cellphone users blundering into signs, lampposts, other people and traffic have become a recurring sidewalk sight in many places.More >>
The first generic version of the EpiPen was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, paving the way for more affordable versions of the lifesaving allergy emergency medication.More >>
New insight into why women get more migraines than men could lead to better treatments, researchers say.More >>
For women with advanced breast cancer who carry the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, an experimental drug could improve survival, a new study suggests.More >>
