China files WTO challenge to US tariffs on solar panels - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China files WTO challenge to US tariffs on solar panels

(Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man walks by a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president T... (Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man walks by a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president T...
(Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day presiden... (Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day presiden...

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - China says it is challenging a U.S. tariff hike on solar panels before the World Trade Organization, adding to its sprawling conflicts with President Donald Trump over trade and technology.

The 30 percent tariffs announced in January improperly help U.S. producers in violation of WTO rules, the Commerce Ministry said. It said a formal complaint was filed Tuesday with the WTO in Geneva.

The solar duties are separate from tariff hikes imposed by the Trump administration starting in July on Chinese imports in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

The duties also apply to imports of solar cells and modules from Europe, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. That strained relations with U.S. allies.

The Trump administration has defended the solar tariffs as necessary to protect American producers, saying import prices were unfairly low due to subsidies and other improper support.

Washington took action under a 1974 U.S. law instead of through the WTO. That led to complaints it was undermining the global trade body. U.S. officials say such action is necessary because the WTO lacks the ability to address Chinese trade tactics.

China has tried to portray itself as a defender of the WTO-based trading system. It has attempted to recruit European and other governments as allies against Washington, but they echo U.S. complaints about Chinese market barriers and industrial policy.

The European Union filed its own WTO complaint in June against Chinese technology policies it said violate Beijing's free-trade commitments.

The U.S. solar action "seriously damaged China's trade interests" and "also affects the seriousness and authority of WTO rules," said a Commerce Ministry statement.

WTO complaints begin with negotiations between parties to the dispute. If those fail, the case moves to a panel of experts who can decide whether the trade controls are improper.

In their technology dispute, Washington imposed 25 percent duties on $34 billion of Chinese goods it said benefit from improper industrial policies. Beijing responded with similar penalties.

Another round of U.S. tariff hikes on $16 billion of Chinese goods is due to take effect Aug. 23. Beijing says it will retaliate.

Earlier, Beijing filed a separate WTO challenge on July 16 to Trump's proposal for yet another round of increases that would add 25 percent import duties on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: US, Mexico to announce new plans on cartels

    APNewsBreak: US, Mexico to announce new plans on cartels

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:52:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-08-15 07:01:30 GMT

    The new plans include putting greater emphasis on attacking cartels' financial infrastructure.

    More >>

    The new plans include putting greater emphasis on attacking cartels' financial infrastructure.

    More >>

  • ICE takes into custody defendant in New Mexico compound case

    ICE takes into custody defendant in New Mexico compound case

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-08-15 07:12:49 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

  • Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war

    Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 06:20:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-08-15 07:07:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this Monday Aug. 13, 2018, photo, Daniel Crowley, a 96-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps veteran from World War II who was held by Japan as a prisoner of war in the Philippines and Japan, speaks during an interview in Honolulu. ...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this Monday Aug. 13, 2018, photo, Daniel Crowley, a 96-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps veteran from World War II who was held by Japan as a prisoner of war in the Philippines and Japan, speaks during an interview in Honolulu. ...
    A 96-year-old former U.S. Army veteran who was held prisoner by Japan during World War II will help dedicate a memorial stone to other prisoners of war at a national cemetery in Honolulu.More >>
    A 96-year-old former U.S. Army veteran who was held prisoner by Japan during World War II will help dedicate a memorial stone to other prisoners of war at a national cemetery in Honolulu.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly