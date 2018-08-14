China files WTO challenge to US solar tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China files WTO challenge to US solar tariffs

(Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man walks by a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president T... (Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man walks by a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president T...
(Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day presiden... (Color China Photo via AP). In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day presiden...

BEIJING (AP) - China's government says it has filed a challenge to a U.S. tariff hike on solar panels in the World Trade Organization, adding to its sprawling trade dispute with President Donald Trump.

The Commerce Ministry said Wednesday the 30 percent tariffs announced in January violate WTO rules and improperly help U.S. producers.

The Trump administration previously defended the tariffs on solar cells and modules as being in line with WTO rules. It said they were necessary to shield American manufacturers that were hurt by a flood of imports supported by subsidies and other improper measures.

The two governments have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods. The next round of increases threatened by both sides is due to take effect next week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-08-15 03:39:19 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:20:06 GMT
    (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>

  • The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

    The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

    Monday, August 13 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-08-13 21:38:08 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:20:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...
    Prosecutors say children who were found at a ramshackle New Mexico compound were trained to use firearms and learned other tactical techniques as they prepared to get rid of teachers, law enforcement and other...More >>
    Prosecutors say children who were found at a ramshackle New Mexico compound were trained to use firearms and learned other tactical techniques as they prepared to get rid of teachers, law enforcement and other institutions that were considered corrupt.More >>

  • Utah firefighter who died in California offered to help

    Utah firefighter who died in California offered to help

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-08-14 18:41:38 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:19:58 GMT
    (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP). Draper Battalion Chiefs Bart Vawdrey and Kevin Holt listen during a press conference in Draper, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Draper Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett died battling the largest recorded wil...(Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP). Draper Battalion Chiefs Bart Vawdrey and Kevin Holt listen during a press conference in Draper, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Draper Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett died battling the largest recorded wil...
    A Utah firefighter who died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history was a 42-year-old man from a Salt Lake City suburb who leaves behind a wife and young son.More >>
    A Utah firefighter who died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history was a 42-year-old man from a Salt Lake City suburb who leaves behind a wife and young son.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly