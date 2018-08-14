FDA approves birth control app

Eat Fit BR wants you to go out to eat, guilt-free. Eat Fit BR is once again hosting the annual “Dine Out” event at several Baton Rouge restaurants to raise money for the Eat Fit | Live Fit fund, which supports a variety of initiatives to encourage balanced, healthful lifestyles. RELATED: Ochsner launches 'Eat Fit BR' in Capital City to make healthy eating easier Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds on August 22 to the Eat Fit | Live Fit fund. ...More >>
The Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council agreed with plans to invest the savings from criminal justice reform efforts into a number of re-entry programs on Friday.More >>
I-10 West is closed from just past Baton Rouge to Henderson due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers. Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the Henderson Police Department is investigating the crash.More >>
A Baton Rouge 8-year-old girl is asking for the community to help her feed the homeless.More >>
Your energy bill could be going up. Entergy wants to charge Louisiana customers more to make up for the 2016 floods.More >>
Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.More >>
Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.More >>
Champ, a Rottweiler-mastiff mix, should weigh 110 pounds. He's 50 pounds and remains in critical condition.More >>
Photos captured by a man show two parents who apparently overdosed on heroin in a Canton parking lot outside of an overheated car where a child was rescued.More >>
A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder suicide in Smith County that happened Thursday night.More >>
After confirming that the embattled Tri-County Electric Cooperative board members would hold a meeting after being absent at a meeting with customers the day before, the board member refused to meet with hundreds of angry customers and stayed in their boardroom - until the sheriff escorted a handful of attendees to them.More >>
A pizza restaurant alerted authorities to a man exhibiting erratic behavior, leading police to discover his mother's dead body in his home.More >>
Identical twin sisters are so popular at a Shelby County McDonald's, a customer called our newsroom saying we had to do a story on them. After learning more about 77-year-old Maryann Byrne and Alice Moore, we agreed.More >>
A bullet pierced a home and killed a 2-year-old boy in Jasper County Thursday night.More >>
A now former Muleshoe ISD coach and reading teacher was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor. According to law enforcement, 28-year-old Stephanie Lowery took a minor across state lines. The FBI is involved in the case and there could be more charges against her.More >>
