Vermont nominates 1st US transgender candidate for governor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Vermont nominates 1st US transgender candidate for governor

By WILSON RING
Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont utility executive on Tuesday became the first transgender candidate from a major political party to be nominated for governor, and she'll face the Republican incumbent, who survived a bitter backlash from his base over gun restrictions he supported.

GOP Gov. Phil Scott defeated a challenge from Springfield businessman Keith Stern in his quest to win a second term. He will face Christine Hallquist, who won the Democratic primary to run for the state's highest office in November, when she would become the nation's first transgender governor if elected.

Scott said he expected the race to be closer than it was.

"I know there are some who are still upset with me who may not welcome tonight's result but there's so much more that unites us than sets us apart," Scott said. "And no one agrees with their friends all the time, but as our success shows we can make a lot of good progress when we have clear priorities and we pull in the same direction."

Hallquist said her campaign would focus on improving the state's economy, yet she acknowledged the symbolism of being an openly transgender candidate.

"The whole world is looking at this as a historic moment for a transgender candidate, but that's not what Vermont looked at," Hallquist said. "Vermonters looked at, 'What's Christine and her team going to do for Vermont?'"

"Look to Vermont," she said. "We continue to demonstrate leadership in civil rights and how to honor and work with each other. We can be a beacon for the rest of the world."

Scott, first elected in 2016, faced a rebellion from his base due to his support for a series of gun restrictions that, while mild by national standards, angered many members of Vermont's avid hunting community. The restrictions, which Scott signed into law in April, came after the arrest of a teenager on charges he was plotting a school shooting.

They included raising the age to buy firearms from 18 to 21, restricting the size of gun magazines and requiring background checks for most private gun sales.

Scott will seek re-election by continuing his pledge to make the state more affordable, not raise taxes or fees, foster a better environment for businesses and attract newcomers to the state.

Hallquist defeated environmental activist James Ehlers; dance festival organizer Brenda Siegel; and 14-year-old student Ethan Sonneborn, who was on the ballot because a quirk in state law doesn't require candidates to be of voting age.

Democratic state Sen. John Rodgers, from Vermont's remote and conservative Northeast Kingdom, failed in his bid for a grassroots write-in campaign, largely motivated by his displeasure with firearms restrictions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

    The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

    Monday, August 13 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-08-13 21:38:08 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:46 AM EDT2018-08-15 05:46:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...
    Prosecutors say children who were found at a ramshackle New Mexico compound were trained to use firearms and learned other tactical techniques as they prepared to get rid of teachers, law enforcement and other...More >>
    Prosecutors say children who were found at a ramshackle New Mexico compound were trained to use firearms and learned other tactical techniques as they prepared to get rid of teachers, law enforcement and other institutions that were considered corrupt.More >>

  • Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-08-15 03:39:19 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-08-15 05:44:02 GMT
    (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>

  • New Mexico bail reforms shaped ruling in compound case

    New Mexico bail reforms shaped ruling in compound case

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-08-15 05:34:16 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly