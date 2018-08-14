Baton Rouge business introduces new thermal fat reducing technol - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge business introduces new thermal fat reducing technology

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Neubody Cryotherapy is introducing their newest fat reducing therapy and offering free services to women who attend their Ladies Night or Brunch events.

NEUBODY CRYOTHERAPY 

  • 10156 Perkins Rowe Suite F-165
  • Baton Rouge
  • CALL: 225-831-3100

Neubody offers a number of slimming and toning techniques including Cryotherapy, Cryoskin and NormaTec pulsating massage.

CRYOTHERAPY

  • Three-minute, full body spa treatment using cold-air therapy

CRYOSKIN

  • 20 to 30-minute treatment using cold therapy to destroy fat cells in the body for slimming, cellulite reduction and toning

NORMATEC

  • Compression device often used by athletes for rapid recovery; attachments go on legs, arms or hips

Neubody will begin offering another version of Cryoskin that is also a non-invasive slimming and toning treatment called Cryoskin 2.0. It uses thermoelectric cooling to instantly freeze and reduce subcutaneous fat cells.

The company says the treatment will reduce the appearance of cellulite and also cause 1/4 of an inch to 1/2” immediate reduction.

CRYOSKIN 2.0

  • Thermal therapy that naturally reduces fat
  • Removes cellulite
  • Slows down the aging process

The latest treatment will be introduced at two upcoming events, Ladies Night on Tuesday, August 14 and Brunch scheduled for Sunday, August 19. 

LADIES NIGHT

  • Tuesday, August 14
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets: $15

BRUNCH

  • Sunday, August 19
  • 10 a.m. to noon

Spaces for both events are limited to the first 30 ladies. Those who attend will each receive one free service of choice: Cryo, Compression, Localized Cryo, or Cryo Facial. 

One person will win a free Cryoskin 2.0 session, valued at $375. There will also be a chance to win free high-end treatments ranging in price from $1500 to $2700.   

