Cancer Services names new director

Cancer Services announced the promotion of new director Whitney Craig, formerly director of children and family programs at Cancer Services. She is now responsible for the organization’s day-to-day operations.

“Whitney’s passion, drive and commitment to Cancer Services are contagious,” said Camille Conaway, member of the Board of Managers of Cancer Services and senior vice president, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

“These traits will enable her to implement the vision of the board in this next chapter of the organization.”

In addition to serving as a Cancer Services intern during both undergraduate and graduate school, Craig has also worked full-time for the past five years with cancer patients and their families, providing psychosocial assessments, ongoing counseling and bereavement support.

She has developed and implemented programs to target the specific emotional needs of parents, siblings and patients, including Cancer Services’ three therapeutic camps and one theater camp for children affected by cancer.

As a liaison to local hospitals and clinics, Craig has optimized continuity of care and support to clients during treatment.

Before joining Cancer Services in 2013, she served as Volunteer Department Manager/Site Supervisor at St. Bernard Project in Chalmette, Business Office Manager at Boys Hope Girls Hope in New Orleans and as a pediatric oncology social worker at Duke University Children’s Hospital.

A native of Baton Rouge, Craig received her Bachelor of Social Work from Southeastern Louisiana University and her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University.