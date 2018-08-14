Crab Louis Salad

Air date: August 14, 2018
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Comment:
Many restaurants lay claim to the origin of Crab Louis. However, there are two possibilities that I hang my hat on. Chef Victor Hertzler served Crab Louis at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco in 1910, so he might have first created the dish. Of course, the dish could have originated at Solari's in San Francisco because Crab Louis was on their menu by 1914. No matter the originator, the dish is delicious.
Ingredients:
1 pound lump crabmeat
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup sour cream
2 tsps prepared chili sauce
2 tsps sliced green onions
1 tsp vinegar
1 tsp prepared horseradish
1 tsp mustard
½ tsp sugar
¼ tsp paprika
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
3 cups shredded lettuce
3 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
1 cucumber, peeled and sliced
¼ cup chopped parsley
Method:
Gently pick through crabmeat, taking care not to break lumps, and discard any shells or cartilage. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, chili sauce, green onions, vinegar, horseradish, mustard, sugar, and paprika and stir to combine. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic, then mix well. Gently fold in crabmeat, taking care not to break lumps. Chill 1 hour. When ready to serve, place an equal portion of shredded lettuce on each plate and top with seasoned crabmeat mixture. Surround with sliced eggs and cucumbers and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.