Crab Louis Salad

Many restaurants lay claim to the origin of Crab Louis. However, there are two possibilities that I hang my hat on. Chef Victor Hertzler served Crab Louis at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco in 1910, so he might have first created the dish. Of course, the dish could have originated at Solari's in San Francisco because Crab Louis was on their menu by 1914. No matter the originator, the dish is delicious.