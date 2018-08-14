Baltimore police officer indicted, accused of assaulting man - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baltimore police officer indicted, accused of assaulting man

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

A Baltimore police officer has been indicted after being recorded repeatedly punching a man in a street confrontation.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday that Arthur Williams has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as misconduct in office.

Williams resigned Sunday after video emerged a day earlier of him repeatedly punching Dashawn McGrier. Both Williams and McGrier are black.

Mosby says a warrant has been issued for Williams' arrest. She did not offer many details about the indictment at a news conference in Baltimore, citing the ongoing case. She says the first-degree assault charge alleges the officer "intended to cause serious physical injury in the commission of the assault."

Warren Brown, an attorney for McGrier, says his client suffered a fractured jaw and fractured ribs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

