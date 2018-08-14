EPA challenged rationale for administration mileage freeze - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EPA challenged rationale for administration mileage freeze

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Internal documents show the Environmental Protection Agency privately questioned the Trump administration's finding that freezing Obama-era mileage standards would make drivers safer.

In announcing the mileage proposal, the administration said the freeze would save 1,000 lives a year. But in a June email, the EPA told the Department of Transportation that it would slightly increase highway deaths.

EPA spokesman John Konkus says the new documents made public Tuesday were just a small part of administration discussions on the mileage proposals.

The Trump administration has proposed freezing mileage standards after 2020. The tougher Obama-era mileage rules were meant to reduce pollution and climate-changing emissions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

