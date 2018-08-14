California man pleads guilty to smuggling gun parts to Syria - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

California man pleads guilty to smuggling gun parts to Syria

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - The chief executive of a California check cashing business pleaded guilty Monday to helping smuggle rifle parts and other military equipment to rebels in his native Syria.

Rasheed Al Jijakli, 57, was arrested last year and charged in federal court with violating U.S. laws that prohibit exports to Syria.

The CEO of Palmyra Corp. conspired with three others not charged in the indictment to export dozens of rifle scopes, laser-sighting devices and other tactical equipment to Syria, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, City News Service reported. Sentencing was set for Dec. 3.

Jijakli and others bought the goods in the U.S., flew with them to Turkey and then delivered them to rebel fighters in Syria between January 2012 and March 2013, the indictment said.

Various groups of rebels have fought the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Until recently, the CIA covertly backed some rebels.

In July 2012, Jijakli told one of his co-conspirators that he had arrived in Syria and gave the material to rebel fighters, the indictment said. Prosecutors would not say what group he supported.

Jijakli told the accomplice that the optical devices were more expensive in Syria, and it was cheaper to smuggle them from the U.S., the indictment said. He also described how to smuggle the items to Turkey without being caught.

After returning to the U.S., Jijakli told a co-conspirator that he didn't have "too much fun" because he was unable to "join ... some action," the indictment said.

Jijakli has no criminal history and "looks forward to moving forward with his life," defense attorney Kate Corrigan said. "He is hopeful that the (judge) will consider his background and good works," she said.

The three alleged co-conspirators, who are not named or charged in the indictment, include two Syria natives, who, like Jijakli, are U.S. citizens, and a Kuwaiti-born citizen of Canada who is the president of the corporation that does business in Orange County as Orange Check Cashing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: California may redo law to treat, free suspects

    APNewsBreak: California may redo law to treat, free suspects

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-08-14 18:47:05 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-08-14 18:50:20 GMT
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is seeking to tighten a law he signed weeks ago that critics say could have freed rapists and murderers who completed two years of mental health treatment.More >>
    California Gov. Jerry Brown is seeking to tighten a law he signed weeks ago that critics say could have freed rapists and murderers who completed two years of mental health treatment.More >>

  • 42-year-old Utah father dies fighting California wildfire

    42-year-old Utah father dies fighting California wildfire

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-08-14 18:41:38 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-08-14 18:46:58 GMT
    (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP). Draper Battalion Chiefs Bart Vawdrey and Kevin Holt listen during a press conference in Draper, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Draper Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett died battling the largest recorded wil...(Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP). Draper Battalion Chiefs Bart Vawdrey and Kevin Holt listen during a press conference in Draper, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Draper Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett died battling the largest recorded wil...
    A Utah firefighter who died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history was a 42-year-old man from a Salt Lake City suburb who leaves behind a wife and young son.More >>
    A Utah firefighter who died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history was a 42-year-old man from a Salt Lake City suburb who leaves behind a wife and young son.More >>

  • 2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event

    2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-08-14 11:16:41 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-08-14 18:46:48 GMT
    (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP). This combination of photos provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Williams, left, and Micheail Ward. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, jury selection began in Chicago for the trial of the two men charg...(Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP). This combination of photos provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Williams, left, and Micheail Ward. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, jury selection began in Chicago for the trial of the two men charg...
    Two men are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.More >>
    Two men are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly