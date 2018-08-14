Smaller companies lead US stocks higher as Turkey fears ease

By MARLEY JAY
AP Markets Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are broadly higher Tuesday morning as worries about Turkey's currency crisis stabilized. Retailers and smaller companies are making some of the biggest gains. Global markets have taken two days of losses as investors worried that the country's troubles might spread.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index climbed 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,831 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,246. The Nasdaq composite added 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,836. The Russell 2000 index advanced 10 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,686.
The S&P 500 fell a total of 1 percent Friday and Monday as investors worried that Turkey's financial woes would affect other countries.
WEAVING A WIN: Tapestry, the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade, jumped after its fourth-quarter results surpassed analyst estimates. The stock surged 10 percent to $52.18.
Other retailers reported their results as well. Advance Auto Parts jumped 8.2 percent to $156.65 after its report. Competitor AutoZone picked up 2.4 percent to $746.80 and O'Reilly Automotive rose 1.9 percent to $320.22.
WATER WORKING: SJW Group rose 4.7 percent to $65.33 after California Water Service Group made a new offer to buy it. The new bid values the parent of San Jose Water at $70 a share, or $1.44 billion. The company said its board will review the offer.
Cal Water gained 0.1 percent to $40.10. Its previous offer valued SJW Group at $68.25 per share.
CALM: The Turkish lira stabilized as officials from Turkey and the U.S. said the countries are in talks to ease diplomatic tensions which have resulted in high tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum. Economists say Turkey's central bank still needs to raise interest rates significantly to strengthen its currency. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out that step.
Emerging markets fell Monday on concern that Turkey's currency turmoil could spread. The Argentine peso and India's rupee hit record lows against the dollar. Those jitters eased later Tuesday.
SMALL, BUT GOING BIG: Smaller and medium-sized companies fared better than big U.S. multinationals. Footwear maker Wolverine World Wide gained 0.8 percent to $37.29 and watchmaker Fossil rose 4.1 percent to $25.52.
Boston Beer picked up 2.4 percent to $287.35 and RV maker Thor Industries rose 2.3 percent to 96.82.
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.88 percent.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX dipped 0.1 percent, as did the CAC 40 in France. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 2.3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.7 percent while Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.5 percent.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 1.1 percent to $67.97 per barrel in New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 1 percent to $73.30 per barrel in London.
CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 110.84 yen from 110.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.1384 from $1.1394.
____
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Court records in a monthslong legal fight over the report say it identifies more than 300 "predator priests" and that grand jurors accuse church leaders of brushing aside victims to protect abusers and church institutions.More >>
Court records in a monthslong legal fight over the report say it identifies more than 300 "predator priests" and that grand jurors accuse church leaders of brushing aside victims to protect abusers and church institutions.More >>
Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as well as groups that offer targeted resources and services to specific demographics.More >>
Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as well as groups that offer targeted resources and services to specific demographics.More >>
A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.More >>
A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.More >>
Authorities investigating the decades-old disappearances of several girls say they've found possible evidence during a search of an abandoned suburban Detroit warehouse.More >>
Authorities investigating the decades-old disappearances of several girls say they've found possible evidence during a search of an abandoned suburban Detroit warehouse.More >>
The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might takeMore >>
The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might takeMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senatorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senatorMore >>
Two Minnesota deputies helped a group of women stranded on a large, inflatable rainbow unicornMore >>
Two Minnesota deputies helped a group of women stranded on a large, inflatable rainbow unicornMore >>
Firefighters had to rescue a southwestern Illinois man from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrotMore >>
Firefighters had to rescue a southwestern Illinois man from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrotMore >>
Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jetsMore >>
Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jetsMore >>
A property owner in the New Mexico town where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found is questioning why the adults' living compound wasn't searched earlier by authoritiesMore >>
A property owner in the New Mexico town where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found is questioning why the adults' living compound wasn't searched earlier by authoritiesMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>