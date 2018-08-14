Smaller companies lead US stocks higher as Turkey fears ease - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Smaller companies lead US stocks higher as Turkey fears ease

By MARLEY JAY
AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are broadly higher Tuesday morning as worries about Turkey's currency crisis stabilized. Retailers and smaller companies are making some of the biggest gains. Global markets have taken two days of losses as investors worried that the country's troubles might spread.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index climbed 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,831 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,246. The Nasdaq composite added 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,836. The Russell 2000 index advanced 10 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,686.

The S&P 500 fell a total of 1 percent Friday and Monday as investors worried that Turkey's financial woes would affect other countries.

WEAVING A WIN: Tapestry, the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade, jumped after its fourth-quarter results surpassed analyst estimates. The stock surged 10 percent to $52.18.

Other retailers reported their results as well. Advance Auto Parts jumped 8.2 percent to $156.65 after its report. Competitor AutoZone picked up 2.4 percent to $746.80 and O'Reilly Automotive rose 1.9 percent to $320.22.

WATER WORKING: SJW Group rose 4.7 percent to $65.33 after California Water Service Group made a new offer to buy it. The new bid values the parent of San Jose Water at $70 a share, or $1.44 billion. The company said its board will review the offer.

Cal Water gained 0.1 percent to $40.10. Its previous offer valued SJW Group at $68.25 per share.

CALM: The Turkish lira stabilized as officials from Turkey and the U.S. said the countries are in talks to ease diplomatic tensions which have resulted in high tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum. Economists say Turkey's central bank still needs to raise interest rates significantly to strengthen its currency. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out that step.

Emerging markets fell Monday on concern that Turkey's currency turmoil could spread. The Argentine peso and India's rupee hit record lows against the dollar. Those jitters eased later Tuesday.

SMALL, BUT GOING BIG: Smaller and medium-sized companies fared better than big U.S. multinationals. Footwear maker Wolverine World Wide gained 0.8 percent to $37.29 and watchmaker Fossil rose 4.1 percent to $25.52.

Boston Beer picked up 2.4 percent to $287.35 and RV maker Thor Industries rose 2.3 percent to 96.82.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.88 percent.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX dipped 0.1 percent, as did the CAC 40 in France. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 2.3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.7 percent while Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.5 percent.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 1.1 percent to $67.97 per barrel in New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 1 percent to $73.30 per barrel in London.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 110.84 yen from 110.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.1384 from $1.1394.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

