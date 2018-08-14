Defense: No evidence in teen's death days after Obama event

CHICAGO (AP) - Defense lawyers highlighted a lack of physical evidence as the trial started Tuesday for two men charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.
Separate juries are hearing the cases against Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams in the January 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton. Lawyers gave opening statements and began questioning witnesses Tuesday.
Ward's attorney, Julie Koehler, told jurors that investigators don't have the gun and found no shell casings at the scene or gunshot residue in the car used by Ward and Williams.
Pendleton was with friends at a park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Obama's Chicago home when she was shot in what prosecutors say was a botched attempt at gang retaliation. Prosecutors said the then-18-year-old Ward was the gunman and that Williams, who was 20, was the getaway driver.
Assistant State's Attorney Barbara Dawkins told jurors the trial would teach them about "how rivalries and friendships are determined by gang boundaries and about how disputes are handled through violence on the street."
Koehler countered by saying that while a "beautiful young lady" lost her life, prosecutors have nothing connecting Ward to the crime.
"Did you ever hear (the prosecutor) talk about physical evidence?" Koehler asked the jury. "Nope. Because there isn't any."
Prosecutors said Ward confessed to opening fire on a crowd of teenagers who'd taken cover from the rain under a shelter at the park, believing he was shooting at members of a rival gang. Ward recanted his confession, given after 48 hours in police custody that included 17 hours of interrogation.
Pendleton's friend, Klyn Jones, testified she was standing near Pendleton when she suddenly saw a man pointing a gun at the group and heard four shots fired as she and Pendleton ran.
"I turned around and she was running still, but she was obviously slowing down, and then she grabbed her chest and said, 'I think I got shot,'" Jones testified. "I said, 'Stop playing, we have to go.' And she said, 'No, seriously, I think I got shot.' And fell to the ground."
In his 2013 State of the Union address , Obama said Hadiya had become a symbol of the senseless gun violence in Chicago.
Obama pushed for gun reforms that Congress didn't enact following Hadiya's death and the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
First lady Michelle Obama attended Hadiya's funeral. In an emotional speech a few months later, she spoke about the shooting as she urged Chicago leaders to take action to curb gun violence, saying Hadiya's life in many ways mirrored her own growing up on Chicago's South Side.
"Hadiya Pendleton was me and I was her," she said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Most of Yosemite National Park is set to reopen Tuesday after a 20-day closure that cost the tourist magnet millions of dollars and devastated local businesses.More >>
Most of Yosemite National Park is set to reopen Tuesday after a 20-day closure that cost the tourist magnet millions of dollars and devastated local businesses.More >>
The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might takeMore >>
The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might takeMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senatorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senatorMore >>
Two Minnesota deputies helped a group of women stranded on a large, inflatable rainbow unicornMore >>
Two Minnesota deputies helped a group of women stranded on a large, inflatable rainbow unicornMore >>
Firefighters had to rescue a southwestern Illinois man from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrotMore >>
Firefighters had to rescue a southwestern Illinois man from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrotMore >>
Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jetsMore >>
Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jetsMore >>
A property owner in the New Mexico town where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found is questioning why the adults' living compound wasn't searched earlier by authoritiesMore >>
A property owner in the New Mexico town where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found is questioning why the adults' living compound wasn't searched earlier by authoritiesMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>