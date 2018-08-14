2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event

CHICAGO (AP) - Two men are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.

Separate juries have been selected to hear the cases against Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams in the death of Hadiya Pendleton. Opening statements begin Tuesday.

Pendleton was with friends at a park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Obama's Chicago home when she was shot in what prosecutors say was a botched attempt at gang retaliation. Prosecutors say the then-18-year-old Ward was the gunman and that Williams, who was 20, was the getaway driver.

Lawyers for the suspects have called the state's evidence deeply flawed and note that no physical evidence ties either defendant to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

    Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:10:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-08-14 12:30:25 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hill...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hill...

    Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as well as groups that offer targeted resources and services to specific demographics.

    More >>

    Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as well as groups that offer targeted resources and services to specific demographics.

    More >>

  • Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

    Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-08-14 12:29:23 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

  • Actor Liev Schreiber set to answer harassment charge

    Actor Liev Schreiber set to answer harassment charge

    Monday, August 13 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-13 22:38:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-08-14 12:28:07 GMT
    Liev Schreiber is facing a harassment charge in suburban New York, where his lawyer says the actor is accused of shoving a photographer's camera.More >>
    Liev Schreiber is facing a harassment charge in suburban New York, where his lawyer says the actor is accused of shoving a photographer's camera.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly