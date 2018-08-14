Home Depot roars back the second quarter - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Home Depot roars back the second quarter

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, store greeter Danny Olivar, right, lends a hand to a customer to heft an air conditioning unit from a rapidly declining stock at a Home Depot store ahead of an expected heat wav... (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, store greeter Danny Olivar, right, lends a hand to a customer to heft an air conditioning unit from a rapidly declining stock at a Home Depot store ahead of an expected heat wav...

ATLANTA (AP) - Home Depot is roaring back from a slow start to the year, topping all expectations and raising its revenue and profit projections for the year.

Shares in the home-improvement chain jumped about 3 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

The Atlanta company's second-quarter profit hit $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per share. That a much bigger per-share profit than the $2.84 that Wall Street was looking for, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $30.46 billion edged out expectations as well.

The Home Depot Inc. raised full-year earnings expectations to $9.42 per share after miserable weather cut into its business during the first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

    Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-08-14 11:02:23 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

  • Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

    Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:10:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-08-14 10:47:12 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hill...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hill...

    Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as well as groups that offer targeted resources and services to specific demographics.

    More >>

    Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as well as groups that offer targeted resources and services to specific demographics.

    More >>

  • Questions loom over Tesla deal after CEO reveals Saudi link

    Questions loom over Tesla deal after CEO reveals Saudi link

    Monday, August 13 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-08-13 13:50:38 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 6:46 AM EDT2018-08-14 10:46:56 GMT
    Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.More >>
    Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly