NYC subway riders beat conductor in attack caught on video - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NYC subway riders beat conductor in attack caught on video

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are looking for two irate New York City subway riders who punched a conductor in the face after he announced a train was going express.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grant Avenue station in Brooklyn. The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, says the conductor announced that his A train would be making express stops, and then a man approached the conductor's booth window and started yelling at him and throwing punches.

Bystander video released by the New York Police Department shows a man reaching through the window, then the conductor trying to push him away. As they grapple, a woman starts hurling punches through the window.

Police say the 62-year-old conductor was treated for cuts and bruises to his face. The attackers fled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Multi-gene test may find risk for heart disease and more

    Multi-gene test may find risk for heart disease and more

    Monday, August 13 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-08-13 18:24:18 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-08-14 02:35:42 GMT
    New way to track millions of genetic variations promises better forecasting of people's risk for heart attacks, four other disorders.More >>
    New way to track millions of genetic variations promises better forecasting of people's risk for heart attacks, four other disorders.More >>

  • Suspect in fatal warehouse fire says he can't get fair trial

    Suspect in fatal warehouse fire says he can't get fair trial

    Monday, August 13 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-08-14 01:10:05 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-08-14 02:34:42 GMT
    (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE- This combination of file June 2017 booking photos released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. The two men,...(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE- This combination of file June 2017 booking photos released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. The two men,...
    Derick Almena's lawyer says there's little chance he'll get a fair trial in Oakland after a plea deal collapsed when a judge said the 48-year-old showed too little remorse for illegally converting a warehouse where...More >>
    Derick Almena's lawyer says there's little chance he'll get a fair trial in Oakland after a plea deal collapsed when a judge said the 48-year-old showed too little remorse for illegally converting a warehouse where a fire killed three dozen people.More >>

  • NYC subway riders beat conductor in attack caught on video

    NYC subway riders beat conductor in attack caught on video

    Monday, August 13 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-08-14 02:30:33 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-08-14 02:34:40 GMT
    Police are looking for two irate New York City subway riders who punched a conductor in the face after he announced a train was going express.More >>
    Police are looking for two irate New York City subway riders who punched a conductor in the face after he announced a train was going express.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly