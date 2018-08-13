Correction: Citizens Bank Headquarters story

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - In a story Aug. 13 about Citizens Bank, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the bank is unveiling its new corporate headquarters. Citizens Bank is opening a campus in Johnston, Rhode Island. Its headquarters remains in Providence, Rhode Island.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Citizens Bank set to open new corporate campus
Citizens Bank is set to unveil its new corporate campus in Johnston, Rhode Island this week
JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - Citizens Bank is set to unveil its new corporate campus in Rhode Island this week.
WPRI-TV reports a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 123-acre campus is scheduled for Tuesday. According to Citizens Bank, about 3,000 employees from Cranston and Smithfield facilities will move to the Johnston campus.
The bank's headquarters remains in Providence.
The corporate campus features a wellness center, a 24-hour gym and a human-sized security robot that will patrol parking areas.
Citizens Bank says Johnston will benefit from the economic impact of the move. The company has removed a 4-acre landfill and improved a sewer line as part of the project as well.
Mayor Joseph Polisena says Johnston has agreed to a 20-year property tax stabilization worth $250,000 annually. Polisena says Johnston received $2 million in permit fees from the project.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
