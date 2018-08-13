Correction: Citizens Bank Headquarters story - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Correction: Citizens Bank Headquarters story

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - In a story Aug. 13 about Citizens Bank, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the bank is unveiling its new corporate headquarters. Citizens Bank is opening a campus in Johnston, Rhode Island. Its headquarters remains in Providence, Rhode Island.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Citizens Bank set to open new corporate campus

Citizens Bank is set to unveil its new corporate campus in Johnston, Rhode Island this week

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - Citizens Bank is set to unveil its new corporate campus in Rhode Island this week.

WPRI-TV reports a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 123-acre campus is scheduled for Tuesday. According to Citizens Bank, about 3,000 employees from Cranston and Smithfield facilities will move to the Johnston campus.

The bank's headquarters remains in Providence.

The corporate campus features a wellness center, a 24-hour gym and a human-sized security robot that will patrol parking areas.

Citizens Bank says Johnston will benefit from the economic impact of the move. The company has removed a 4-acre landfill and improved a sewer line as part of the project as well.

Mayor Joseph Polisena says Johnston has agreed to a 20-year property tax stabilization worth $250,000 annually. Polisena says Johnston received $2 million in permit fees from the project.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

    Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:10:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-14 17:11:35 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hill...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hill...

    Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as well as groups that offer targeted resources and services to specific demographics.

    More >>

    Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as well as groups that offer targeted resources and services to specific demographics.

    More >>

  • 2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event

    2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-08-14 11:16:41 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-08-14 17:08:59 GMT
    (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP). This combination of photos provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Williams, left, and Micheail Ward. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, jury selection began in Chicago for the trial of the two men charg...(Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP). This combination of photos provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Williams, left, and Micheail Ward. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, jury selection began in Chicago for the trial of the two men charg...
    Two men are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.More >>
    Two men are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.More >>

  • Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

    Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-08-14 17:08:52 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly