Citizens Bank set to open new corporate headquarters - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Citizens Bank set to open new corporate headquarters

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - Citizens Bank is set to unveil its new corporate headquarters in Rhode Island this week.

WPRI-TV reports a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 123-acre campus is scheduled for Tuesday. According to Citizens Bank, about 3,000 employees from Cranston and Smithfield facilities will move to the Johnston campus.

The corporate headquarters features a wellness center, a 24-hour gym and a human-sized security robot that will patrol parking areas.

Citizens Bank says Johnston will benefit from the economic impact of the move. The company has removed a 4-acre landfill and improved a sewer line as part of the project as well.

Mayor Joseph Polisena says Johnston has agreed to a 20-year property tax stabilization worth $250,000 annually. Polisena says Johnston received $2 million in permit fees from the project.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Northeast governors, eastern Canada premiers meet in Vermont

    Northeast governors, eastern Canada premiers meet in Vermont

    Monday, August 13 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-08-13 19:00:05 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-08-14 01:30:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard confer during the Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Stowe, Vt.(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard confer during the Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Stowe, Vt.
    A group of northeastern governors and premiers from eastern Canada are meeting in Vermont, where they are discussing a variety of joint issues, amid a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.More >>
    A group of northeastern governors and premiers from eastern Canada are meeting in Vermont, where they are discussing a variety of joint issues, amid a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.More >>

  • 2 die after road rage fight in Northern California

    2 die after road rage fight in Northern California

    Monday, August 13 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 18:11:11 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-08-14 01:28:30 GMT
    Authorities are investigating a Northern California car crash that led to a fight between two men and resulted in their deaths, one by apparent homicide and the other after he was run over by a third car.More >>
    Authorities are investigating a Northern California car crash that led to a fight between two men and resulted in their deaths, one by apparent homicide and the other after he was run over by a third car.More >>

  • Multi-gene test may find risk for heart disease and more

    Multi-gene test may find risk for heart disease and more

    Monday, August 13 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-08-13 18:24:18 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-08-14 01:28:28 GMT
    New way to track millions of genetic variations promises better forecasting of people's risk for heart attacks, four other disorders.More >>
    New way to track millions of genetic variations promises better forecasting of people's risk for heart attacks, four other disorders.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly