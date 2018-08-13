Back-to-School, back to sports: BRG shares tips to protect your - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Back-to-School, back to sports: BRG shares tips to protect your kids from concussions

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

As kids go back to school, that also means back to sports so to give parents a hand on what to look out for, Baton Rouge General (BRG) shared helpful tips for athletes, parents, and coaches to recognize and respond to possible brain injuries.

According to the latest BRG blog, sports-related concussions account for more than half of all emergency visits in children ages 8 to 13.

WHAT IS A CONCUSSION?

  • Caused by a direct or indirect blow to the head
  • The brain gets bounced around in the skull, causing temporary disruption of normal brain functions

SIGNS OF POSSIBLE CONCUSSION

  • Loss of consciousness
  • Headache
  • Blurry or double vision
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Dizziness or balance problems
  • Sensitivity to noise or light
  • Difficulty concentrating or remembering new information
  • Confusion
  • Irritability or nervousness
  • Moodiness or sadness
  • Excessive sleepiness or sluggishness
  • Difficulty falling or staying asleep

Some signs of concussion may appear right away, but others may not show up until hours or days after injury.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU THINK AN ATHLETE HAS A CONCUSSION

  • Remove the athlete from play or practice on the day of injury
    -When in doubt, have them sit it out
  • Seek medical attention
    -Only a health care provider can determine if an athlete has a concussion and when it's okay to return to play
    -A quick concussion test on the sidelines is not enough
