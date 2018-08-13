Back-to-School, back to sports: BRG shares tips to protect your kids from concussions

As kids go back to school, that also means back to sports so to give parents a hand on what to look out for, Baton Rouge General (BRG) shared helpful tips for athletes, parents, and coaches to recognize and respond to possible brain injuries.

According to the latest BRG blog, sports-related concussions account for more than half of all emergency visits in children ages 8 to 13.

WHAT IS A CONCUSSION?

Caused by a direct or indirect blow to the head

The brain gets bounced around in the skull, causing temporary disruption of normal brain functions

SIGNS OF POSSIBLE CONCUSSION

Loss of consciousness

Headache

Blurry or double vision

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness or balance problems

Sensitivity to noise or light

Difficulty concentrating or remembering new information

Confusion

Irritability or nervousness

Moodiness or sadness

Excessive sleepiness or sluggishness

Difficulty falling or staying asleep

Some signs of concussion may appear right away, but others may not show up until hours or days after injury.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU THINK AN ATHLETE HAS A CONCUSSION

Remove the athlete from play or practice on the day of injury

-When in doubt, have them sit it out

-When in doubt, have them sit it out Seek medical attention

-Only a health care provider can determine if an athlete has a concussion and when it's okay to return to play

-A quick concussion test on the sidelines is not enough