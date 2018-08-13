Emergency nurse at OLOL Children’s Hospital receives Patient Champion Award

Alicia Dean, president of the Louisiana Emergency Nurses Association, presents the Patient Champion Award to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital emergency nurse Joscelyn Jones at LENA Education Conference. (Source: OLOL)

An emergency nurse with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Joscelyn Jones, RN, CPEN,

has been selected by the Louisiana Council of the Emergency Nurses Association (LENA) to receive the Patient Champion Award.

The award honors an emergency department nurse who advocates actively for patients and their families and inspires other team members to inform, educate, and advocate for “Safe Practice, Safe Care.”

“Joscelyn’s drive and ambition, love of her nursing profession, and a desire to always improve and grow in her role as a clinical nurse and supervisor make her the perfect recipient of this award,” said Julie Root, RN, MSN, CEN, director of the Pediatric Emergency Department for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

“She is a highly skilled clinical nurse, actively involved in committees geared toward improving care of the pediatric patient population, and is a successful mentor with a strong ability to nurture the team professionally.”

Jones has been an ER nurse for more than six years. In that time she has led several unit quality projects to promote safe care and educational experiences for the team to promote improved patient experience, including serving as the lead in implementation of SMART Call Text Messaging. In conjunction with the nursing team, she helped design the communication component utilizing texting technology to optimize the patient and family experience in the Pediatric Emergency Department.

Jones also has supported Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in its mandatory training for staff by teaching Mock Codes and Crash Cart hands on stations. She assisted the pediatric ER unit educator in the planning and implementation of the unit mandatory Pediatric Emergency Department Skills Fair.

Jones was recognized for her accomplishments at the LENA Education Conference on Friday in Lafayette.