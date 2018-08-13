Baton Rouge chapter of global platform for senior care set to launch

Aging2.0, a global innovation platform for aging and senior care, is set to open its Baton Rouge chapter.

The new chapter will be tasked with accelerating local, aging-focused innovations by providing networking and collaboration opportunities for senior living providers, aging experts, older adults, investors, and other interested parties.

The launch event will be held in September and will bring together experts in the field to help accelerate initiatives. The event is free and will provide a valuable networking opportunity for attendees.

The event is scheduled for September 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Pennington Biomedical Center. Click here to RSVP.

"I was so inspired by the opportunities, connections, and enthusiasm I experienced at Aging2.0 events last year that I jumped at the chance to establish a Baton Rouge chapter. Baton Rouge, with its progressive, aging-related organizations and leaders, as well as a dynamic and growing startup community, is well positioned to generate highly innovative solutions. Aging2.0 gives our city an additional framework for growing our tech and startup community," said Matthew Rachleff, co-founder and CEO of Naveon, a proactive palliative care platform. Rachleff will also serve as the Baton Rouge chapter ambassador.

