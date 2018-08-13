Sister lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sister lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) - Two sisters who were former cafeteria workers are charged with stealing nearly a half-million dollars from Connecticut schools over the last five years.

Police say 61-year-old Joanne Pascarelli, of Stratford, and her sister, 67-year-old Marie Wilson, of Wilton, turned themselves in to New Canaan police this weekend after warrants were issued for their arrest.

The two have been charged with larceny and defrauding a public community for allegedly stealing $478,588 from Saxe Middle School and New Canaan High School from 2012 to 2017. Board of Education officials did not reply to a request for comment.

An attorney for Wilson says she is innocent and is "not going to be scapegoated." The sisters have been released after each posted a $50,000 bond, and will be in court later in August. An attorney for Pascarelli could not be identified.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

