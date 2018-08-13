Northeast governors, eastern Canada premiers meet in Vermont

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). From left, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant and Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy attend the Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers on Mon...

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). From left at table, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (partially obscured), Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant and Connecticut Gov. Dannel P Malloy attend the Conferenc...

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). Geoff MacLellan, left, minister of trade for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan, second from left, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, far right, attend the Conference of New England Governors and Easte...

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). Prince Edward Island a premier Wade MacLauchlan, center, talks with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, right, during the Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in ...

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard confer during the Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Stowe, Vt.

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - Governors from the northeast U.S. and premiers from eastern Canada are meeting in Vermont, where they are discussing a variety of issues amid a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.

The meeting is taking place Monday in Stowe. Officials say the U.S. ambassador to Canada and the Canadian ambassador to the U.S. are attending.

Trade and energy are among the topics raised at the 42nd Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers.

The meeting comes as the U.S., Canada and Mexico are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.