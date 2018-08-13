Evidence of child abuse at New Mexico compound under review - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Evidence of child abuse at New Mexico compound under review

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

Two men and three women were scheduled to appear in New Mexico state district court Monday on accusations of child abuse. They were arrested and 11 children were detained during an Aug. 4 raid on a squalid makeshift living compound near the Colorado state line.

Public defenders are calling into question the credibility of information that links defendant Siraj Ibn Wahhaj to firearms training for children.

Wahhaj is accused of abducting his son from Georgia in December. The body of a small boy was retrieved from the compound a week ago and has not been identified by medical examiners.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-08-10 01:15:58 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:25:05 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:25:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

  • US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    Saturday, August 11 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-08-11 15:34:37 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:24:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...

    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building...

    More >>

    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building a tech startup to fight terrorism.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly