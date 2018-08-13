Community bands together to get adaptive bike for Prairieville girl with special needs

Emily Thompson recently received the 152nd adaptive bike through the Wheels to Succeed program.

A Prairieville girl is ready to roll after receiving a bike she had been waiting years for.

Emily Thompson was recently given the 152nd adaptive bike through McMains Children’s Developmental Center's Wheels to Succeed program.

Thompson's family were elated to get the call that Emily would have a bike made just for her.

“Emily loves to be around the other kids in the neighborhood," Stephanie Thompson, her mother said. "Kinley, Emily’s sister, and the rest of the neighborhood kids are always on their bikes, flickers, and scooters, but Emily always had to sit out because she did not have a bike to accommodate her special needs.”

Each bike granted through Wheels to Succeed is customized to each recipient and cost anywhere from $600 to $6,000.

Emily's neighborhood came together to fundraise for Wheels to Succeed by hosting a lemonade stand this summer. The stand earned $650 and earned an additional $500 in a matching grant from Nextdoor.com. In addition, each child worked to raise awareness by challenging themselves to ride 100 miles before the summer ended.

Since receiving her bike, Emily is working on a cycling goal and hopes to bike 50 miles in the upcoming months.

“Seeing Emily be able to join in everyday activities with her friends with no limitations is a dream come true for our family! This bike is proving that anything is possible,” her mother said.

Wheels to Succeed was founded in 2007 and works to grant bikes throughout the year to children across south Louisiana.

To learn more about the program, visit www.mcmainscdc.org/WheelstoSucceed or call (225) 923-3420.

