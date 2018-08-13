Lyme disease on the rise in all 50 states; here's how to stay protected

A new report shows that Lyme disease is on the rise in all 50 states, even in places where it is usually uncommon.

According to Alan Taege, M.D. with the Cleveland Clinic, ticks can be found anywhere. Insect repellent should be the first tool for protection from the ticks.

"If you are out hiking, camping or even just working in your yard, the ticks are there all the time," says Taege. "You should wear insect repellent for them - the best ones contain DEET."

Dr. Taege says spraying what is worn outdoors can also be effective. He suggests long-sleeved shirts and long pants, which make it more difficult for ticks to latch to skin. Light colors will also make it easier to spot a tick on clothes.

If a tick is found, put the clothes in the dryer for at least 15 minutes to kill any of the pests that are attached.

“If you find a tick, and you should do a tick check every time you’re out and exposed, you should remove it promptly because it is rare that ticks can cause an illness in just a few hours,” Taege says. “It usually takes attachment for a day or almost two days in some cases before they transmit the disease.”

Do not squeeze a tick when trying to remove it because the tick's bacteria could accidentally be forced into the body and lead to an infection.

Lyme disease is a potentially deadly bacterial disease that sets on after a bite from a deer tick. Symptoms include fever, aches, and a target-like rash.

