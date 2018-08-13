VF breaks off denim to focus on money-making activewear

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The clothing company that makes Wrangler and Lee jeans is breaking off its denim division to focus on its fast-growing outdoor and activewear business.

Consumers are swapping out jeans for yoga pants and other active wear, and that can be seen clearly at VF.

In the most recent quarter, revenue from activewear surged 25 percent and outdoor revenue rose 6 percent. Revenue from denim increased 3 percent.

The company expects 6 percent to 8 percent revenue growth in its outdoor business this fiscal year and 13 percent to 14 percent growth in its active division. Revenue in denim is expected to be flat, VF Corp. said last month.

The company said Monday that it expects the tax-free spin-off of its denim business to generate annual revenue of $2.5 billion.

The yet-to-be-named outdoor and activewear division, which includes The North Face and Timberland, Altra, Icebreaker and Williamson-Dickie, is expected to generate annual revenue of around $11 billion.

That division will move from North Carolina to the Denver area in the next year. The new, company that operates the denim and also its outlet businesses, called NewCo, will remain in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The separation is expected to be completed in the first half of next year. It still needs final approval from board members.

