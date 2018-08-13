VF breaks off denim to focus on money-making activewear - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VF breaks off denim to focus on money-making activewear

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The clothing company that makes Wrangler and Lee jeans is breaking off its denim division to focus on its fast-growing outdoor and activewear business.

Consumers are swapping out jeans for yoga pants and other active wear, and that can be seen clearly at VF.

In the most recent quarter, revenue from activewear surged 25 percent and outdoor revenue rose 6 percent. Revenue from denim increased 3 percent.

The company expects 6 percent to 8 percent revenue growth in its outdoor business this fiscal year and 13 percent to 14 percent growth in its active division. Revenue in denim is expected to be flat, VF Corp. said last month.

The company said Monday that it expects the tax-free spin-off of its denim business to generate annual revenue of $2.5 billion.

The yet-to-be-named outdoor and activewear division, which includes The North Face and Timberland, Altra, Icebreaker and Williamson-Dickie, is expected to generate annual revenue of around $11 billion.

That division will move from North Carolina to the Denver area in the next year. The new, company that operates the denim and also its outlet businesses, called NewCo, will remain in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The separation is expected to be completed in the first half of next year. It still needs final approval from board members.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

    Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-08-13 05:07:43 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-08-13 13:36:22 GMT
    Some Western governors say a new Trump administration directive threatens to undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across their region.More >>
    Some Western governors say a new Trump administration directive threatens to undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across their region.More >>

  • Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-08-10 01:15:58 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-08-13 12:48:29 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-08-13 12:48:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly