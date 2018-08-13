Turkish central bank tries to contain currency crisis - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Turkish central bank tries to contain currency crisis

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey's central bank announced a series of measures on Monday to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis sparked by concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week and tumbled another 7 percent on Monday as the central bank's measures failed to restore investor confidence.

The currency hit a record low of 7.23 per dollar late on Sunday after Erdogan, in a series of speeches over the week, showed no sign of backing down in the standoff against the United States, a NATO ally.

Erdogan ruled out the possibility of higher interest rates, which economists say are needed to stabilize the currency. And he threatened to seek new alliances and partners and warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.

The lira recovered some of its losses after Berat Albayrak, the country's finance chief - and Erdogan's son-in-law - said late Sunday that the government had readied an "action plan" to ease market concerns, without elaborating. He also said the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira.

On Monday, the Central Bank said in a statement a series of steps to "provide all the liquidity the banks need."

The moves are meant to grease the financial system, ease any worries about trouble at banks and keep them providing loans to people and businesses.

In times of high uncertainty, banks tend to shy away from lending to each other. A so-called credit crunch, a lack of daily liquidity, can cause a bank to collapse.

The lira has dropped some 45 percent this year.

The dispute with the U.S. has centered on the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial for espionage and terror-related charges. The U.S. has responded by slapping financial sanctions on two ministers and later doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California fire

    Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California fire

    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:44:03 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 4:17 AM EDT2018-08-13 08:17:27 GMT
    Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's...More >>
    Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's Cleveland National Forest.More >>

  • Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:04:19 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 4:15 AM EDT2018-08-13 08:15:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>

  • US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    Saturday, August 11 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-08-11 15:34:37 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 4:15 AM EDT2018-08-13 08:15:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...

    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building...

    More >>

    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building a tech startup to fight terrorism.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly