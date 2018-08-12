Turkey's finance chief: Action plan ready to ease markets - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Turkey's finance chief: Action plan ready to ease markets

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey's finance minister said Sunday that the government has prepared "an action plan" aimed at easing market concerns that have led to a slump in the value of the nation's currency.

In an interview with the newspaper Hurriyet, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak also said the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira.

"As of Monday morning, our institutions will take the necessary actions and will share the necessary announcements with markets," Albayrak was quoted as saying.

"All our precautions and actions plans are ready," he added, without elaborating.

Turkey was hit by a financial shockwave this past week as the lira nosedived 14 percent Friday over concerns about the government's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States. The currency's value has fallen more than 40 percent since the start of the year.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.

Speaking in the northeastern city of Trabzon on Sunday, Erdogan warned business executives to not "rush to banks to withdraw foreign currency."

He added that businesses should "know that keeping this nation alive and standing isn't just our job, but also the job of industrialists, of merchants."

During the speech, Erdogan reiterated his earlier claim that the crisis has resulted from "an operation against our economy conducted through exchange rates" and said Turkey would prevail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Touch the sun': NASA spacecraft hurtles toward our star

    'Touch the sun': NASA spacecraft hurtles toward our star

    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-08-12 07:36:08 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-12 22:13:38 GMT
    (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. A...(Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. A...

    NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.

    More >>

    NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.

    More >>

  • Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Sunday, August 12 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-08-12 13:53:33 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-12 22:13:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

  • Against all odds: Democrats pour money into longshot races

    Against all odds: Democrats pour money into longshot races

    Sunday, August 12 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-08-12 14:53:53 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-12 22:13:02 GMT
    Donors pouring money into the November midterm elections are putting cash into races in places they never have before to help Democrats.More >>
    Donors pouring money into the November midterm elections are putting cash into races in places they never have before to help Democrats.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly